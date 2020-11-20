Re:Zero Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Details for Season 2B

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has revealed the opening and ending theme details for when it returns for the second half of its second season. After being delayed from its originally intended Spring release to a release in the Summer as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the final half of the fan favorite anime's return season will finally be making its premiere next January. Outside of a new teaser revealed following the midseason finale earlier this Summer, there has not been much shown as to what we can expect to see in the upcoming second half.

But now that Season 2B of the series is close to its premiere than ever, the official Twitter account behind the series revealed who is going to be performing the opening and ending themes. There are official titles for the new themes just yet, unfortunately, but it's been confirmed that Mayu Maeshima (who was previously the vocalist for MYTH & ROID) will be performing the opening while Nonoc (who performed the first ending theme for Season 2) returns to perform the ending theme once more.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is making its return with the second half of the second season in January 2021. No concrete release date has been set for the new episodes just yet, but it will throw Subaru right back into one of the most intense ordeals in this other world yet. The first half of the second seemed like it was cruel to him already, but it's only going to continue.

