Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Snuck in a Devious Season 2 Easter Egg

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 was probably the leading release of the Summer 2020 anime season overall, but the series actually tried to sneak in a devious Easter Egg that was unfortunately negated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled to debut earlier this Spring before complications in production during the pandemic delayed it to a Summer release, in a perfect world Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s second season would have come to an end this month. No one is feeling the pain as much as the original author behind the light novel series, Tappei Nagatsuki.

Taking to vent their thoughts on Twitter, Nagatsuki revealed that there was actually a sneaky Easter Egg planned for Season 2's original release schedule. Because as it was originally planned, the second season would have begun on April 1st, Subaru's birthday, and ended on September 23rd, Emilia's birthday.

Nagatsuki broke it down as such, "This is a disappointing story. If it weren't for the postponement of the show's broadcast because of [coronavirus], tomorrow, the 23rd, would have been the last episode of the second season. The schedule would have been too perfect, starting with Subaru's birthday on April 1 and ending with Emilia's birthday on September 23. Damn you, [coronavirus]...!"

Because of the delay, Re:Zero -Startling Life in Another World- is now only halfway through its second season so far. This means that the season will now end by 2021, before the onslaught of new Winter anime releases begin airing. Well, barring any other major unforeseen delays.

