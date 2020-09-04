Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Season 2 Casts Major Dub Role

✖

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now in full swing with the second season, and now the English dub is getting ready to expand with the announcement of one key member of the cast going forward. The English dub for the second season is just getting started, and many of the familiar faces and voices from the first season will be returning for the second. But the second season also includes a new roster of important characters. One of which is the witch Echdina, and now her English voice has been set!

Anairis Quinones (who you can currently find as the voice of Nessa in Pokemon: Twilight Wings, Mirko in My Hero Academia and more) took to Twitter to confirm with fans that she is indeed the English voice behind Echidna, the Witch of Greed. For fans who have watched the Japanese release of the second season thus far, it's been made quite clear just how important of a role this is!

The English dub release of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 is currently only a single episode in as of this writing, but now the flood gates have opened for fans of the dub as Subaru begins to head into far darker adventures than ever before. The crux of this new journey is the mysterious Echidna, who forms a bond with Subaru that fans are still questioning to this day.

I am so incredibly excited to join season 2 of #ReZero − Starting Life in Another World as Echidna! Or perhaps you know her better as the Witch of Greed? 🖤 Thank you so much @mummynyan @BangZoom @Crunchyroll for having me, and @Casonworld for his amazing direction! pic.twitter.com/NyrfDrDS7M — Anairis Quiñones 🖤🦋 (@anairis_q) September 2, 2020

The dub also features the returning cast of Sean Chiplock as Subaru, Kayli Mills as Emilia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Rem, Ryan Bartley as Ram, Kira Buckland as Beatrice, Erica Mendez as Puck and many more! Are you excited to see Echidna has been cast for the Season 2 dub? How are you enjoying Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World's English dub for Season 2 thus far? Have you been keeping up with the original Japanese release too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!