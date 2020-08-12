Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Season 2 Dub Is in the Works at Crunchyroll

✖

If you have been keeping up with the new season of Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World, you are one of the thousands doing so. The highly-anticipated comeback has been on so many radars this year, and Crunchyroll has been serving up new episodes without any issue. And thanks to a recent update, fans have learned the dub for season two will begin much sooner than expected.

In fact, it turns out the dubbed season will begin rolling out episodes in just a few weeks. Crunchyroll has announced plans to launch four dubs this month, and Re:Zero is part of the roster thanks to its August 26 premiere date.

The information comes straight from Crunchyroll as the site confirmed Re:Zero would begin airing season two this August. The first dubbed episode will go live on August 26 with additional episodes airing every Wednesday thereafter. The site also confirmed the dub cast for season two, so you can read up on the stars and their roles below:

Subaru - Sean Chiplock

Emilia - Kayli Mills

Rem - Brianna Knickerbocker

Ram - Ryan Bartley

Beatrice - Kira Buckland

Puck - Erica Mendez

As you can imagine, fans are thrilled to hear about the incoming dub as many expected Re:Zero to drag its feet with a dub. That will not be the case in season two thanks to Crunchyroll. The site its also preparing to launch dubs for series such as Monster Girl Doctor, The God of High School, and Rent-a-Girlfriend. So as you can see, August will be a busy month for dub lovers!

Want to know more about Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World? You can read up on its synopsis below courtesy of MAL:

"When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager; however, not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs. Armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.

However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself."

Do you have plans to check out this dubbed season? Or do you prefer the subbed version of Re:Zero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.