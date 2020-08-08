Re:Zero Director Reveals Staff is Working From Home After Newest Episode

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now powering through the much anticipated second season, and the animation director behind the newest episode of the season revealed that the staff is now working on the anime remotely at home. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the anime industry and how productions are handled, and although the state of emergency has lifted in Japan each production still has a number of restrictions in order to best operate within social distancing guidelines to keep staff and casts for each project as healthy and safe as possible.

This includes Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2, which is notably one of the many anime originally scheduled to debut last Spring before being delayed to its Summer premiere. Animation director for Episode 5 of the series, Naoki Hiramura, took to Twitter to update fans on the state of the anime following its release and revealed that they are "stuck indoors" due to ongoing pandemic.

As Hiramura stated on Twitter (as spotted and translated by Crunchyroll), the remote work conditions reflect much of the conditions around the entire industry during this time, "I worked on episode 5 of Re:ZERO as an animation director. After this episode, I've been completely cooped up at home working on the series because of the coronavirus. And I'm still stuck indoors."

There's no confirmation that the series' production has not been remote this entire time, but it's clear that now the second season has hit a point where remote work is not only needed but possible!

