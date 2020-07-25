Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Fans are Loving Echidna's Debut

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 is continuing through its hot streak with the newest episode of the series, and now fans are already in love with a dangerous new addition to the series with Echidna's big debut. The end of the second episode of the second season featured a major cliffhanger in which Subaru found himself standing in front of a mysterious white-haired woman. In the newest episode she fully introduces herself to Subaru (and fans) as the Witch of Greed, named Echidna. Episode 28 of the series then features an intense standoff between the two of them, and fans are definitely confused as to how to feel.

Although much of Echidna's presence in the series is mysterious, and her role as the Witch of Greed means she most likely has some malicious intentions, the confrontation with Subaru was far from the wild conversation many had expected from a witch. She most definitely seemed dangerous, but many of her more personable traits have now gotten fans declaring that a new best girl has entered the competition.

Read on to see how Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- fans are reacting to Echidna's big debut in the anime's second season, and let us know what you think? Are you excited to see what she will bring to the series? Is her cuteness hiding something sinister? Do you even care since she's already adorable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!