Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Kicks Off Season 2 with an Emotional Death

It took a few years to get to this point, but Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World has made its way back to TV. After debuting its first season to rave reviews, Re:Zero kept fans waiting for ages for its next full season to go live. That all changed earlier today when netizens got to peep the premiere of season two, but the big comeback shocked fans with one character's death.

Or rather, several deaths. So if you have not seen the first episode of Re:Zero season two, this is your time to turn around! There are spoilers below for the season:

If you have checked out the new episode, you will know things start off easily enough with Subaru and Emilia as usual. Things are mostly peaceful with characters like Rem and Ram, but that all changes when a pair of villains appear. The baddies, who seem to embody the sins themselves, challenge Rem to a fight that ends with her nearly dying. The stunning battle somehow ends with her in a coma rather than in a coffin, but that is not the worst of it.

As it turns out, Subaru tries to use his gift Return by Death to save Rem, but he is unable. The boy was left in a puddle of tears when he learned about his friend's state, but he took comfort in the fact he could simply die to reset things. That is no longer the cast as Subaru comes back to life after dying only for Rem to have been forgotten by everyone except him.

Of course, Rem has been forgotten before, but fans were not expecting the trope to appear again. The first episode of Re:Zero season two kicked off hard with one death, one near death, and a strange case of amnesia. It seems this new season will be as emotional as fans feared, so you will want to check out episode two next week with tissues in hand.

