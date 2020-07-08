Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Kicks Off Season 2 with an Emotional Death
It took a few years to get to this point, but Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World has made its way back to TV. After debuting its first season to rave reviews, Re:Zero kept fans waiting for ages for its next full season to go live. That all changed earlier today when netizens got to peep the premiere of season two, but the big comeback shocked fans with one character's death.
Or rather, several deaths. So if you have not seen the first episode of Re:Zero season two, this is your time to turn around! There are spoilers below for the season:
If you have checked out the new episode, you will know things start off easily enough with Subaru and Emilia as usual. Things are mostly peaceful with characters like Rem and Ram, but that all changes when a pair of villains appear. The baddies, who seem to embody the sins themselves, challenge Rem to a fight that ends with her nearly dying. The stunning battle somehow ends with her in a coma rather than in a coffin, but that is not the worst of it.
As it turns out, Subaru tries to use his gift Return by Death to save Rem, but he is unable. The boy was left in a puddle of tears when he learned about his friend's state, but he took comfort in the fact he could simply die to reset things. That is no longer the cast as Subaru comes back to life after dying only for Rem to have been forgotten by everyone except him.
Of course, Rem has been forgotten before, but fans were not expecting the trope to appear again. The first episode of Re:Zero season two kicked off hard with one death, one near death, and a strange case of amnesia. It seems this new season will be as emotional as fans feared, so you will want to check out episode two next week with tissues in hand.
Did this emotional premiere make you tear up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!
Too Much Too Soon
prevnext
Actually.. In Episode 1 Re:Zero season 2 is too hard for me, i am the one of the Team Rem and it's hit me so much, i cried a lot of this scene srs, i dont lie pic.twitter.com/mc8j4TmdzH— Fiezz_Centpie (@FiezzC) July 8, 2020
Pain 24/7
prevnext
"Who is Rem," this line hurt me from the new season of Re:Zero 😭— Alvi (@niijimaalvitz) July 8, 2020
Here We Go Again
prevnext
Re:Zero S2's first episode was unremarkable. Everyone except Subaru has forgotten Rem... again. They've already used this premise before. The only difference is Crusch has amnesia. Subaru is still cringy as fuck and everyone else is still boring. pic.twitter.com/7V8rCM41rK— RebelPanda (@Rebel_Panda1) July 8, 2020
STOP PLEASE
prevnext
FIRST EPISODE OF THE NEW SEASON OF RE ZERO & THEY DID BEST GIRL REM DIRTY 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤— 🌟TheNøvaPlays🌟 (@TheNovaPlayss) July 8, 2020
Round Two
prevnext
re: zero eps1
emilia : who is rem?— JarJarTheSith (@xxTabrisx) July 8, 2020
every re zero fans : oh sh-t here we go again pic.twitter.com/8kg6xcmW6U
Night Night!
prevnext
Can't believe Rem will be vibin this whole season#rezero pic.twitter.com/CWig4VwVZK— Kairu || Re:Zero S2 is ongoing (@Kyleepriv) July 8, 2020
Ouchie
prev
Re Zero Season 2 is here and I am depressed. This episode was so heavy. Rem 💙 pic.twitter.com/jJiM3EkSVt— Isaih (Fumi SZN) 💙 (@IsaihSenpai) July 8, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.