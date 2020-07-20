Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Season 2 Promo Teases Intense Echidna Standoff

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is now finally making its way through its much anticipated second season after several years of waiting, and now the promo for the next episode of the season teases one of the major moments fans of Tappei Nagatsuki's original light novels have been waiting for ever since the second season was officially announced. The first couple of episodes of the new season have introduced more of the Witches of Sin, and the end of the previous episode ended with a serious cliffhanger with a new introduction.

Echidna, the Witch of Greed, introduced herself to Subaru at the end of the previous episode, and now the promo for Season 2 Episode 3 (Episode 28 of the series overall) teases the intense "tea party" standoff coming our way. Not only that, but the end of the promo also teases that we'll finally see Ram again!

This confrontation is intense for a number of reasons. The first is we have already seen the kind of immense powers that the Witches of Sin have at their disposal at multiple opportunities. They began the season by taking Rem out of the equation for the foreseeable future, but there's no real hint at what they might in mind for Subaru and whether or not this group has a tie into Subaru's current Return by Death curse.

Echidna has been at the forefront of much of the promotional materials for the second season, and the first actual teaser for the new episodes showed Subaru walking through a field of death as he made his way toward Echidna's serene scene. Now that we have officially seen her in the series, and the promo reveals that she has some kind of tie into his curse, there are even more questions raised than ever!

Luckily, we might get some answers with the next episode of the series! At the very least, the end of the promo teases a reunion with Ram at last! She'll probably have something to say about Rem's current condition (that is if she remembers her sister at all thanks to the Witches' attack), so there's even more reasons to tune in!

Are you excited for the next episode of Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2? Curious to see what Echidna brings to the series? How will Subaru fight against the Witches of Sin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

