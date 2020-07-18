Watch: Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Reveals Season 2 Opening Theme

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is continuing on with its massively successful second season with the newest episode of the series, and the second episode has finally revealed the new opening theme for the series. The first episode of the series hit fans quite hard with a number of brutal developments and deaths already for the new season, and this brutality continues with the opening theme for Season 2 as well. Unlike the first season, this new opening really steers into the fact that Subaru dies in particularly brutal ways throughout.

The new opening theme for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 is titled "Realize" as performed by Konomi Suzuki, who has contributed themes to anime such as No Game, No Life, Absolute Duo, Freezing Vibration, and more in the past. You can check out the brutal new opening theme for Season 2 in the video above!

The new opening theme for the series does have a cool effect in which Subaru re-experiences all of the death loops he had already gone through in the first season of the series. Not only that, but there's a tease for what's to come as Subaru continues to fight against more of the Witches of Sin that have popped up in the first two episodes of the new season.

There's a bit where Subaru dies in several bloody fashions, and this teases that Season 2 will be leaning into this more brutal side of the series than ever before as Subaru comes up across far deadlier enemies this time around. The second season will be sticking around for a while before it takes a break before its second cour, so fans will have quite a bit to chew into with these new episodes.

The second season has already broken the hearts of Rem fans, so if there's somehow a way to top this it's going to be one to watch as the new season continues to explore these darker sides of the world only hinted at in the first season.

