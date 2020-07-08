Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Wows Fans with Its Season Two Premiere

Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World made its big debut years ago, and fans are finally getting the chance to check in on season two. At last, the anime returned today with the premiere of its new season, and fans were so excited to watch the episode that websites began to overload. Now, it seems fans around the world are able to check out the first episode without any outages, and they have a lot of emotions about the premiere.

For those who do not know, Re:Zero put out the first episode of season two today after it was delayed earlier this year. The big comeback was slated to occur earlier this spring, but the pandemic forced the production team to halt work. With employees in Japan and elsewhere unable to go to work, Re:Zero was hit with a delay that spanned months, but it seems the wait was worth it.

(Photo: White Fox)

As you can see below, the reaction to Re:Zero has been nothing short of positive. The first episode reminded many why the show became one of their top picks, and this comeback had more to give than that. After all, Subaru was laid out with some seriously emotional hits that left the hero and his fans in a puddle of tears.

If you have not checked out the premiere, you can catch it on Crunchyroll today once you sign in. It is expected that Re:Zero will run until the fall cour before resuming next year with its final episodes. So if you don't want to get left behind here, it would be wise to keep your eyes on Re:Zero for the rest of the summer season.

