Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Wows Fans with Its Season Two Premiere
Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World made its big debut years ago, and fans are finally getting the chance to check in on season two. At last, the anime returned today with the premiere of its new season, and fans were so excited to watch the episode that websites began to overload. Now, it seems fans around the world are able to check out the first episode without any outages, and they have a lot of emotions about the premiere.
For those who do not know, Re:Zero put out the first episode of season two today after it was delayed earlier this year. The big comeback was slated to occur earlier this spring, but the pandemic forced the production team to halt work. With employees in Japan and elsewhere unable to go to work, Re:Zero was hit with a delay that spanned months, but it seems the wait was worth it.
As you can see below, the reaction to Re:Zero has been nothing short of positive. The first episode reminded many why the show became one of their top picks, and this comeback had more to give than that. After all, Subaru was laid out with some seriously emotional hits that left the hero and his fans in a puddle of tears.
If you have not checked out the premiere, you can catch it on Crunchyroll today once you sign in. It is expected that Re:Zero will run until the fall cour before resuming next year with its final episodes. So if you don't want to get left behind here, it would be wise to keep your eyes on Re:Zero for the rest of the summer season.
OW OW OW OW OW
I already needed tissues for the new Re:Zero episode! Holy shit! pic.twitter.com/ZLO4udD4Qj— RecklessPeggy (@RecklessPeggy) July 8, 2020
Bold Words
I know y'all ain't ready for this one but Re:Zero shits on One Piece in basically every single way pic.twitter.com/zPBcR5dWX8— Paameoan 🐢 (cw: bleach) (@paameoannn) July 8, 2020
No Truer Words
Me watching the 1st episode of Re:Zero S2 pic.twitter.com/vFIiAQFugN— Yukino SZN™❄ (@YukinoSzn) July 8, 2020
Painful Joy
LETS GOOOOO RE:ZERO GOAT IM TYPING THIS THRU WET EYES AND A HURT HEART BUT SUBARU GOAT EMILIA GOAT REM GOAT AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHKHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/kMp0AV8OWK— E.M.T yugen🖤 (@etodouji) July 8, 2020
It Hurts
Re:Zero Season 2, is already pain bruh— Memory | Re:Zero Hype Train (@Memory_HS2022) July 8, 2020
I knew what happens to Rem and it’s already Pain pic.twitter.com/hYvhiaUbZi
Fight on Point
That Re:Zero S2 E1 was great. Still as visceral as ever, I barely felt the episode had lost it's touch in terms of direction due to the four year gap, with music placement, visual, shots and intrigue on-point. The fight scene was amazing to witness with great-— Roy | Re:Zero SZN (@Roy_Cybertron) July 8, 2020
1/5#rezero pic.twitter.com/UiAgahT2Ja
Same, Same
Re:Zero has been back for a day and I definitely wasn't ready for the emotions. pic.twitter.com/6kJVg517lX— Brandon (@BarrelNinjaTV) July 8, 2020
It's Been Too Long
Re zero s2 finally!! it’s been 82 yearspic.twitter.com/zDs3UdTc8n— s a t e l l i t e 🦋ʸʸˣʸ (@bluebettt) July 8, 2020
