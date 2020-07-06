Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Producer Teases Fans About Season 2

It has been a few years since Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World made its way to the air. The hit series caught the attention of fans all over the world, so you can understand their frustration over season two taking years to come around. But after all of this time, the show is finally ready to make a comeback, and one of the producers is teasing fans about what they can expect.

Recently, Crunchyroll got the chance to speak with Sho Tanaka about Re:Zero and its season two ambitions. It was there fans were told what they should look forward to with this new season, and Tanaka says Subaru is going to deal with some heavy things this time around... poor guy!

"Just like in Season 1, there's a whole lot going on, and there's plenty of foreshadowing as well, so make sure you watch all the way to the end. Subaru will be going through a lot of painful experiences again, too, so I hope everyone will keep rooting for him."

(Photo: White Fox)

As you can see, Re:Zero plans to make this second season as packed as the first. This has fans feeling good about the show's chances of living up to their high expectations. With the isekai genre booming these days, the shows that fall within the genre are most pressured than ever to differentiate themselves. Re:Zero has a great reputation at the moment, so the arrival of season two better not rock that boat!

"I'm confident that you'll all be clamoring for a third season once you've finished watching this one. Please look forward to it," Tanaka assured fans.

Want to know more about Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World? You can read up on its synopsis below courtesy of MAL:

"When Subaru Natsuki leaves the convenience store, the last thing he expects is to be wrenched from his everyday life and dropped into a fantasy world. Things aren't looking good for the bewildered teenager; however, not long after his arrival, he is attacked by some thugs. Armed with only a bag of groceries and a now useless cell phone, he is quickly beaten to a pulp. Fortunately, a mysterious beauty named Satella, in hot pursuit after the one who stole her insignia, happens upon Subaru and saves him. In order to thank the honest and kindhearted girl, Subaru offers to help in her search, and later that night, he even finds the whereabouts of that which she seeks. But unbeknownst to them, a much darker force stalks the pair from the shadows, and just minutes after locating the insignia, Subaru and Satella are brutally murdered.

However, Subaru immediately reawakens to a familiar scene—confronted by the same group of thugs, meeting Satella all over again—the enigma deepens as history inexplicably repeats itself."

