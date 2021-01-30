Re:Zero Fans are Loving Small Emilia in Season 2's Newest Episode
Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- fans are loving the newest glimpse at Emilia's from Season 2's latest episode. The second half of the anime's second season has reached its next intense phase following Subaru and Garfiel settling things, and now Emilia's trial is the focal point of the newest episode. We have only previously seen how emotionally wrecked Emilia became following her trial in the first half of the season, and now a more confident Emilia is directly confronting the past that she had blocked over in her mind for one reason or another.
But while the trial is certainly expected to ramp up with the next episode of the series as Emilia's trial begins to show more of her past (just as Subaru's did in the first half of the season), Episode 42 of the series has certainly gotten fans' attention with a new look at a much younger, much smaller Emilia that shows an adorable and more precocious side of the character.
Read on to see what fans are saying about this much smaller, and much cuter Emilia than we have seen in the series and let us know your thoughts! What do you think of Emilia's trial so far? When is the other shoe going to drop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
10/10
prevnext
Alright, 10/10 episode once again for Re:Zero, but also Smol Emilia is ADORABLE aaaaahhhhhhhh! pic.twitter.com/4yzK9Nfb7X— RC Ruler (@Xenosaiyan) January 27, 2021
Smol and Sassy
prevnext
Sassy smol Emilia pic.twitter.com/9DEa7dCDCL— Shannon 👑 || CR: Re:Zero WN Arc 5 (@emiIiasupremacy) January 27, 2021
"Entertaining and Cute"
prevnext
I'm feeling inspired and will do "Ep 17 but it's only Smol Emilia" tomorrow when I get back. Just for craps and giggles since I find her so entertaining and cute pic.twitter.com/MUv30MdHXM— Emilia Best Girl (@EmiliaKnight09) January 29, 2021
Baby Status
prevnext
STATUS = BABY pic.twitter.com/0maz8sIwDQ— laid-back rose ⛺ (@celestialnerd_) January 28, 2021
"Cutest Thing Ever"
prevnext
a thread of smol emilia being the cutest thing ever pic.twitter.com/6OwRNcwmba— 『 hexy-sama 』 | re zero cour 2 hype (@zyifannn) January 28, 2021
"Such a Precious Baby!!!"
prevnext
smol Emilia is such a precious baby!!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/q4a0yHs8L7— KeviN (@KevinNyaa) January 30, 2021
"Too Cute"
prevnext
Smol Emilia is too cute🥺💜#ReZeroS2 pic.twitter.com/4WiEsTt6FH— Utz (CW: Anohana CR: Jigokuraku) (@Utzyyy) January 27, 2021
"Might Be New Fave Thing"
prevnext
smol emilia might be new fave thing pic.twitter.com/lYtkxuVl7P— dani 神 (@aratashinra) January 27, 2021
New Best?
prevnext
Smol Emilia best girl in Re:Zero. pic.twitter.com/0ojskcAdNG— Obayed Khan (@Ketchups92) January 30, 2021
A Great Episode Overall!
prev
Re:Zero strikes again with another great episode! The beginning of Emilia's trial really feels like the calm before the storm. I can't imagine the plethora of emotions I'll feel when I get to see the meat of this trial, there are already so many burning questions I have! pic.twitter.com/6sKgjJwe7B— RecklessPeggy (@RecklessPeggy) January 27, 2021