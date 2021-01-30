Re:Zero Fans are Loving Small Emilia in Season 2's Newest Episode

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- fans are loving the newest glimpse at Emilia's from Season 2's latest episode. The second half of the anime's second season has reached its next intense phase following Subaru and Garfiel settling things, and now Emilia's trial is the focal point of the newest episode. We have only previously seen how emotionally wrecked Emilia became following her trial in the first half of the season, and now a more confident Emilia is directly confronting the past that she had blocked over in her mind for one reason or another.

But while the trial is certainly expected to ramp up with the next episode of the series as Emilia's trial begins to show more of her past (just as Subaru's did in the first half of the season), Episode 42 of the series has certainly gotten fans' attention with a new look at a much younger, much smaller Emilia that shows an adorable and more precocious side of the character.

Read on to see what fans are saying about this much smaller, and much cuter Emilia than we have seen in the series What do you think of Emilia's trial so far? When is the other shoe going to drop?