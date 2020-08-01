Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Finally Introduces Subaru's Parents

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-'s second season has been a much more intense affair than the first season as now Subraru and Emilia find themselves in a mysterious trial. Subaru's surprisingly involved him confronting his past in his old world before coming to another world, and the cliffhanger for the previous episode of the series teased that we would be finally getting to get not only a glimpse at Subaru's parents, but his home life before coming to another world. This meant that with Episode 29 of the series we finally get introduced to his parents, Kenichi and Naoko, in full.

Episode 29 of the series is fully dedicated to Subaru's trial. Taking place within his head, Subaru is "transported" back to his regular life before coming to this new world. He has no real memory of his time in the new world, thus at first returns to every day life as a shut-in who refuses to go to school. His parents are a bit quirky, but they don't seem to be pushing Subaru in any major way.

The two of them shower Subaru with nothing but love and support as the two of them realize that Subaru is struggling. As it turns out, Subaru reveals that he stopped going to school as a result of a lifetime of disappointments. After being praised for picking things up easily as a child, he soon realizes that he has trouble living up to the grand image people have of his father. Meaning that he begins to stop trying at anything at all.

(Photo: WHITE FOX)

This eventually extends to his school life, and while his parents do want him to go to school they do seem loving and willing to give him the time and space to work it all out. In fact, talking about everything with them is what helps Subaru make it through his trial. Talking with his father reaffirms how much he wants to protect Emilia, Rem, and the others, and talking with his mother helped him learn that he doesn't have to be exactly as great as his father.

The only melancholy hanging over this entire episode, however, is that it is indeed a fantasy sequence. There has yet to be an update as to how his parents reacted to Subaru's sudden disappearance, but now fans will always have this in the back of their mind as they seemed to love and cherish him very much. But what do you think? How do you feel about Subaru's parents? Was his home life like you expected? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

