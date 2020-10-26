Kodansha Comics Expands Simulpublishing to New Service

✖

Kodansha Comics houses some of the best series in the manga industry, and it seems fans will be able to access those titles in a new way soon. A new report seems to confirm the publisher's intent to simulpublish new chapters of select series on yet another service. This expansion will make it easier than ever to take in Kodansha stories.

The information comes from Anime News Network which learned about the expansion firsthand. The site announced Kodansha will simulpublish manga on Comixology starting this month. It will also allow Comixology Unlimited users to access even more manga from Kodansha's vault at no additional cost.

There is no official count of which manga will be available on Comixology, but fans have a good idea. Kodansha currently simulpublishes a select number of titles such as Attack on Titan, Edens Zero, Domestic Girlfriend, Space Brothers, and more. These are some of the publisher's most popular series, so it is likely that they will be pushed to Comixology as part of this expansion.

This is not the first time Kodansha has worked to do simulpublishing. It currently pushes its simultaneous catalog to sites like Crunchyroll, BookWalker, and Amazon Kindle. These sites require various levels of membership just as the Comixology perk does. So if you are trying to get more manga in your life, Kodansha is about to make that even easier for you!

And if it is Shonen Jump you are looking for, you only have to check out Viz Media to get the scoop. The publisher brings translated chapters to fans the same day as they go live in Japan. The digital Shonen Jump vault can be accessed online or in-app with various chapters made available for free. And if you need more content than what's offered for free, there are thousands of chapters waiting to be unlocked with an annual membership.