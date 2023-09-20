Reborn as a Vending Machine Season 2 Announced

We know it sounds wild, but anime's vending machine isekai series is a hit. Earlier this year, fans tuned in to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon when it launched in July. The fantasy comedy drew praise for its clever narrative, and now, a new report has confirmed the hit isekai has been renewed for a second season.

Yes, that is right. Reborn as a Vending Machine is far from over. The anime's production committee will continue the anime. At this point, we have no word on when Reborn as a Vending Machine season two will launch, but we know it is in the works.

If you have not seen the anime's first season, it is definitely worth checking out. The unique story riffs on the isekai genre incredibly well, and it has just enough jokes to keep you invested. Created in March 2016, artist Hirukuma never expected Reborn as a Vending Machine to become a cult hit, but here we are. You can check out the anime for yourself over on Crunchyroll while Yen Press handles its manga stateside.

Want to know more about Reborn as a Vending Machine? No worries! You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"After dying in a traffic accident, I find myself standing near an unfamiliar lake. My body won't move, I can't hear my voice, and when I try to shout in confusion, words that I never expected come out! "Get one free with a winner."

I-it seems I've turned into a vending machine...! I can only do what actual vending machines can. It's impossible to move by myself, and there's no way for me to have any meaningful conversation-how am I going to survive some fantasy world's dungeon like this?!"

