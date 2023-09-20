Bungo Stray Dogs Anime Will Continue Beyond Season 5

Bungo Stray Dogs season five is now done, and the anime promises there is more to come!

If you have not seen Bungo Stray Dogs, it is time you got with the picture. The series may not drive the same attention as My Hero Academia or Chainsaw Man, but its plot is just as wild. The series has been thrilling audiences across the globe for five seasons, and it seems there is more on the way for the anime.

After all, Bungo Stray Dogs just teased its big future in the wake of season five's finale. Today marked the end of the show's ongoing season, and it was there the anime caught up with the Bungo Stray Dogs manga. As such, fans were left to wonder whether the anime was now finished, but that is not the case.

As you can see above, the official page for the Bungo Stray Dogs anime posted a black-white sketch of its leads, and it was there we got the teaser. The caption of this sketch promises the "Bungo Stray Dogs anime [is] not finished yet!" So even if it takes some time, there is more Bungo Stray Dogs on the horizon.

This reassurance has put fans at ease now that Bungo Stray Dogs is eyeing a long break. The anime is now caught up with the series manga, but creator Kafka Asagiri is still at work. Bungo Stray Dogs is rolling out new chapters on the regular through Young Ace magazine. Since December 2012, Asagiri has been hard at work on the Kadokawa title, so you can read up more on the series below if you need more Bungo Stray Dogs details:

"Having been kicked out of the orphanage, a despairing young man by the name of Atsushi Nakajima rescues a strange man from a suicide attempt--Osamu Dazai. Turns out that Dazai is part of a detective agency staffed by individuals whose supernatural powers take on a literary bent!"

What do you think about Bungo Stray Dogs so far? Are you hyped to see where the anime goes next? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!