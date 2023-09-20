Netflix's Onimusha Trailer Released

Are you ready to see the world of Onimusha like never before? If so, then you are in luck! Netflix has been working with the studio Sublimation to create an original Onimusha anime, and the show just launched its first trailer.

As you can see below, the promo for Onimusha brings Musashi Miyamoto to life in 3DCG. The character, who is a familiar face in the Onimusha video games, was modeled after actor Toshiro Mifune for this show. As for their voice, the protagonist will be voiced by Akio Otsuka who audiences will know from tons of video games like Metal Gear. And of course, they have quite a history in anime.

Get ready for samurai action with Miyamoto Musashi in #ONIMUSHA. Voiced by Akio Otsuka, and based on Capcom's legendary "Onimusha", the series premieres November 2, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TfhaNezunD — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 20, 2023

After all, Otsuka is perhaps best known these days for voicing All For One in My Hero Academia. The actor has also earned praise for taking over the role of Jigen in Lupin the 3rd, and he also voices Blackbeard in One Piece. Since 1988, Otsuka's resume has become incredibly impressive, and now the actor is adding Onimusha to the list.

Directed by Shin'ya Sugai and Takashi Miike, Onimusha promises to be a thrilling watch. The Netflix anime is set to drop on November 2nd, and we've been given a full cast reveal for the series. So if you want to know more about the stars of Netflix's Onimusha, you can read its cast breakdown below:

Akio Otsuka as Musashi Miyamoto



Toshihiko Seki as Kojiro Sasaki



Hochu Otsuka as Kensuke Matsui



Daiki Yamashita as Sahei



Subaru Kimura as Goro-Maru



Katsuyuki Konishi as Heikuro



Kazuyuki Okitsu as Kaizen



Makoto Furukawa as Gensai



Aya Yamane as Sayo



Ryohei Kimura as Iemon



What do you think about this first look at Netflix's Onimusha? Will you be tuning into the series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!