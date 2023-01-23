Record of Ragnarok II Releases New Trailer: Watch

It's time! The new year is here, and that means more anime is on the way. In just a few days, Record of Ragnarok will go live with its new season, and this release has fans eyeing Earth's legendary fighters. After all, a score of them will appear in Record of Ragnarok II, and the anime's new trailer proves as much with new footage.

As you can see below, a second trailer has been released for Netflix's Record of Ragnarok II. It is there fans can check in on everyone from Valkyries to Hercules and even Jack the Ripper. And yes, we're totally serious about that combination. It exists.

the second trailer for Record of Ragnarok II is here! episodes 1-10 hit Netflix January 26!



which battle are you looking forward to most? pic.twitter.com/RcR2YWJrsQ — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 23, 2023

Currently, Netflix is slated to drop its next bundle of episodes on January 26th, so Record of Ragnarok will be back very shortly. The show will release its first ten episodes for fans, and its first arc promises to feature lots of battles. After all, the gods have some tough fights on their hands, and season two will bring both Hercules and Shiva to the small screen.

If you are not familiar with Record of Ragnarok, the series' first season is streaming on Netflix in full. For more details about the tournament series, you can read the show's official synopsis here: "Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race-a battle known as Ragnarok!"

