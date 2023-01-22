One Piece Drops Animation Bombshell With Kaido vs Yamato: Watch

One Piece has been around for decades at this point, and plenty of fans thought the show had nothing up its sleeve to surprise them. Of course, that all changed when Toei Animation kicked off the show's Wano Country saga. The story has been wild from the start, and One Piece's team has popped off with truly amazing animation. And now, another animator has stepped up with an animated clip worthy of a hall of fame.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are geeking out over the most recent episode of One Piece, and you can hardly blame them. The big update checked in on Yamata as the character carried on their fight with Kaido, and it would put things lightly to say they have beef. Yamato is Kaido's only child, and their rebellion against the Beasts Pirates has caused all sorts of tension. So of course, there was no better way to hash out those emotions than a battle.

Vincent Chansard caps off another One Piece entry with what can only be described as a showcase of raw animation power pic.twitter.com/kqPxakwyev — Relux (@SakugaRelux) January 22, 2023

Animator Vincent Chansard stepped up to oversee the battle, and the key artist has the entire fandom going wild. When Yamato and Kaido butted heads this weekend, fans were given some of the most impressive animation to grace Shonen in the past year. From its smears to its transitions, Chansard did One Piece all kinds of justice with his sakuga fest. And honestly? Fans are just grateful to have been gifted such a glorious scene.

