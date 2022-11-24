Record of Ragnarok II Releases Trailer and Poster

Record of Ragnarok is making a comeback, and it seems like season two is well on its way. After season one went live in June 2021, fans were told Graphinica and Yumeta Company were partnering to bring the adventure fantasy back for another round. And now, the very first trailer-poster combo for season two has gone live!

As you can see above, Record of Ragnarok II looks as violent and brutal as ever. The future of all mankind is on the line, and that means the anime's human competitors are eager to show what their people can do. But as always, there are gods on the bench waiting to show humanity how its power pales next to theirs.

IT'S TIME!!!!

NEW ART!!!!!!!



EPISODE 1 – 10 WILL DROP ON #Netflix on Jan 26, 2023!!!!!!!!!

LET THE BATTLE COMMENCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#RecordofRagranok #ror_anime pic.twitter.com/d49MhCqVsH — Record of Ragnarok Official (@ror_anime) November 24, 2022

Of course, these promos confirm some important info about Record of Ragnarok II. It turns out the anime will make its debut on January 26th. The anime will release ten episodes at the start of 2023 before returning later in the year with episodes 11 – 15.

What to Expect From Season Two

If you are not familiar with Record of Ragnarok, you can always try out the dark fantasy thanks to Netflix. Season one is out now and streaming in full. Of course, the manga is still being published, and Viz Media handles the title stateside. Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui handle the manga's story while artist Ajichika brings its characters to life on the page.

For more details about the anime, you can read up on its official synopsis below courtesy of Viz Media: "Humanity's greatest heroes battle the gods for the survival of the human race! Once every millennium, the gods assemble to decide if humanity is worthy of its continued existence or if it should be destroyed! When the verdict is destruction, the final battle between the gods and mortal heroes will decide the survival or extinction of the human race-a battle known as Ragnarok!"

What do you make of this special peek at Record of Ragnarok II? Have you checked out the show's first season yet?