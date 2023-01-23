It looks like the Winter 2023 season cannot catch a break. After all, yet another show from its lineup has been delayed indefinitely. Reports from Japan have confirmed Ayakashi Triangle is being delayed following its fourth episode, and this marks the third show under Aniplex's care to hit a hiatus this season.

According to the show's staff, Ayakashi Triangle is delaying its fifth episode and beyond for an unknown period of time. The hiatus is being blamed on the pandemic as COVID-19 allegedly threw the show's production schedule into chaos. So for now, we have no idea when Ayakashi Triangle will return to the small screen.

Of course, the show's third and fourth episodes plan to go live as expected. The releases are not embroiled in this hiatus, so Ayakashi Triangle will be around for two more weeks. After these episodes air, Aniplex plans to air re-runs of Ayakashi Triangle to make up for the hiatus.

Now, this delay marks the third hiatus to come from the Winter 2023 season. UniteUp announced it was going on an indefinite break after its premiere, and the same just happened to the Nier: Automata anime. These two titles said their breaks were also due to COVID-related production issues. So for those working at Aniplex, we hope you stay healthy!

For those who are not familiar with Ayakashi Triangle, the series launched under Kentaro Yabuki. Aniplex helped option the manga for an anime under Studio Connect. So if you want more details about the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Matsuri Kazamaki is an exorcist ninja who exorcises evil spirits called ayakashi. His childhood friend, Suzu Kanade, tends to attract ayakashi, so he secretly protects her from them. But now Suzu has caught the eye of Shirogane, an ayakashi who looks like a cat but rules over all ayakashi as their king!"

