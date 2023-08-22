Ren and Stimpy Revival Drops New Status Update

If you remember Ren and Stimpy, then you are most definitely waiting on an update regarding its revival. Over the years, the controversial comedy has courted a few revivals, and Comedy Central is currently set on bringing Ren and Stimpy back to the air. And after a long period of silence, we just got a status update on the project.

Over on Twitter, Billy West surprised the fandom when he passed along a note about Ren and Stimpy. The voice actor, who voices both of the show's leads, was asked if the show's revival was still progressing.

"Yes they are," West shared when asked about his characters' return. "Sit tight and wait for announcements."

Of course, West's word has fans of The Ren and Stimpy Show feeling good. After all, it has been years since anyone passed on an update regarding this revival. Back in 2020, Comedy Central greenlit the comeback along with revivals for Daria plus Beavis and Butt-Head. As the COVID-19 pandemic made itself known, reports surfaced that the Ren and Stimpy revival was being tabled due to logistical reasons. However, it seems the revival is back on track if West has anything to say about the show.

Of course, this Ren and Stimpy revival is hardly the first to come around. Back in 2003, Ren and Stimpy: Adult Cartoon Party was released with a very necessary TV-MA rating. The new series contained very adult content ranging from nudity to violence and more. Ultimately, it was cancelled after creator John Kricfalusi failed to meet show deadlines, but much of the season was finished behind the scenes before being released. Another revival was announced in 2016, but the project fell through in a matter of years.

Want to know more about The Ren and Stimpy Show? No sweat! You can read the surreal sitcom's synopsis below for all the details:

"Meet the twisted twosome, Ren and Stimpy! This ornery asthma-hound chihuahua and his trusting feline sidekick are a mismatch made in animation heaven. Ren Hoëk is scrawny, temperamental, passionate and headstrong. Stimpy is loyal, brave and gullible. The only things this unlikely pair has in common are a life-long friendship and an incredible knack for getting into trouble."

