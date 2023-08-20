Suits Creator Reveals News for Revival Plans Amid Netflix Success

Reboots and revivals may be in style, but Suits isn't making a fashionable comeback. The USA Network legal drama ended its nine-season, 134-episode run in 2019 with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) teaming for one last con to oust Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby) from the firm. With the Comcast-owned network resurrecting fan-favorites Psych and Monk as TV movies on USA and Peacock, fans want to know: is Suits next? Since its arrival on Peacock and Netflix in June, the series topped the streaming charts and broke consecutive Nielsen records for acquired programming across both platforms.

"Let me say right off that there is no Suits reboot or anything in the works," series creator Aaron Korsh told fans during a Twitter Q&A on Sunday. "[The Writers Guild of America] strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…"

In response to a fan's tweet that "very few reboots ever work," Korsch replied, "I don't really disagree." Asked why a potential spin-off focused on Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt was never picked up, Korsch said, "It was just an idea pitched once. I didn't want Louis to leave Suits. I didn't want Gina [Torres, who played Jessica Pearson] to leave either, but that was for her life, not in order to have a spinoff." (The short-lived Pearson spinoff was cancelled in 2019 after one 10-episode season.)

While the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike has put a pin in any potential plans to revive Suits, series executive producer Gene Klein was optimistic the show's 3.1 billion-minute watch time numbers could fuel comeback talks.

"I've mentioned to Aaron that — in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff — that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein told TVLine. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

As for Suits enduring in popularity more than a decade after its original premiere, it's because the cast and crew "give 150 percent and I feel like the fans have always appreciated that."

"To me, that's the legacy," Korsch explained to TV Guide following the Suits series finale in 2019. "We did the best job we could. It was a show about family and it included the fans in the family. It brought some joy to people's lives, so that that to me is the legacy I would hope the show has — that people always think back fondly and think, 'I loved that show when it was on.'"

All nine seasons of Suits are streaming now on Peacock; Suits seasons 1-8 are available to watch on Netflix.