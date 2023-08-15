Eyeshield 21 Artist Shares Special Anime Trailer for Revival

Eyeshield 21 is coming back with a special new project to help commemorate the 21st Anniversary of the manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and artist Yusuke Murata is celebrating this comeback with a special anime trailer! Eyeshield 21 first hit Shonen Jump back in 2002, but the creative duo behind the series have gone on to massive success since the American Football series came to an end. Series writer Riichiro Inagaki has since gone on to release new works like Dr. Stone, and illustrator Yusuke Murata has gone on to work on major releases like One-Punch Man.

But now the duo are working together once more on a special new one-shot manga to help celebrate the 21st Anniversary of Eyeshield 21. Titled "BRAINxBRAVE" this new one-shot manga story will be launching on Shueisha's Jump+ app in the near future, but has yet to reveal a release date at the time of this writing. To help celebrate the upcoming one-shot manga, Yusuke Murata recruited his own studio, Village Studio, to craft a special anime trailer to hype up Eyeshield 21's big comeback. Check it out below:

How to Check Out Eyeshield 21

While the manga is unfortunately not available for easy legal viewing, you can check out the classic Eyeshield 21 anime adaptation now streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Since he was a child, Sena had been bullied into running errands which has given him superb speed which the American football team captain wants as part of 'Eye Shield 21…Lightning Speed'." As for Yusuke Murata's new Village Studio, they are currently now in the works on their first full original anime production, Zaiyuki, which has also not revealed a release window or date as of this writing.

If you wanted to see more of Yusuke Murata's work in manga form, One-Punch Man is currently releasing new chapters of its manga adaptation with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. They tease the latest volume of the manga as such, "As the fight against the Monster Association big shots heats up, Class-S heroes find themselves locked in a desperate struggle, but Tornado is closing in on Gyoro-Gyoro's main body! Meanwhile, Blackluster confronts Garo, while Saitama wanders the labyrinth where the Monster Association is hiding out."

Are you excited for Eyeshield 21's big comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!