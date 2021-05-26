Rent-a-Girlfriend Cosplay Goes on a Date With Chizuru

✖

One awesome Rent-a-Girlfriend cosplay imagines the perfect date with Chizuru Mizuhara! 2020 was not the best year for anime because the industry, along with the rest of the world, was hit with major delays and hiatuses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The anime that did manage to release, however, seemed to be the cream of the crop as they held up their seasons all on their own. This was especially true for the Summer 2020 wave of releases, and the top of the mountatin for that schedule was undoubtedly the anime debut of Reiji Miyajima's Rent-a-Girlfriend.

Making its mark during a light Summer 2020 anime schedule, the first season proved to be such a hit that a second was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the first came to its end. While it's going to be a while before we see Chizuru and the other favorites again in anime form, at least Chizuru is making a big statement through some awesome cosplay from artist @lady_pizza_hug on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

Rent-a-Girlfriend's next season is coming our way at some point next year, but it's unfortunately unclear as to when exactly it will be hitting. If you wanted to catch up with Rent-a-Girlfriend before it returns for its second season next year, however, you can find the first season streaming with Crunchyroll! They describe the anime as such:

"Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, "You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

What do you think? How did you like Rent-a-Girlfriend's first season? Where does it rank among your favorite anime releases of 2020? Are you excited to see the next season? Where does Chizuru rank among your favorite heroines in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts on Chizuru and everything Rent-a-Girlfriend in the comments!