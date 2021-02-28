Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 Updates its Release Window

✖

Rent-a-Girlfriend has updated its release window for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation taking on Reiji Miyajima's original Weekly Shonen Magazine series was one of the biggest hits of 2020. Although the release scheduled was generally light last year, the Summer season provided some of the biggest hits overall. Leading the pack was this unique romantic comedy series that followed a set of older characters than you would typically see in a seasonal anime release. It struck such a chord with fans, in fact, that a second season was confirmed shortly after the first came to an end.

While that first announcement for the second season came with no details about its upcoming release, Rent-a-Girlfriend confirmed during a special event featuring the cast and staff that the second season is aiming for a release in 2022. Unfortunately that's as tight as the release window is for the new episodes as of this writing, but it's been confirmed that the cast and staff from the first season would be returning for the second.

Rent-a-Girlfriend originally debuted during the Summer 2020 anime season (and also one of the biggest debuts in China last year if its sales numbers in the region are anything to go by), so the Summer 2022 window could be a great fit for its return. If you wanted to check out that first season, you can currently find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. But what do you think?

