Rent-a-Girlfriend Releases Season 2 Opening: Watch

Rent-a-Girlfriend is now airing its second season as part of the heated Summer 2022 anime schedule, and has released its new opening theme sequence to celebrate! The first season of the anime adaptation for Reiji Miayajima's original manga series took over screens during the Summer two years ago, but it's a much more competitive scene as the second season of the series is now running during the Summer 2022 schedule. It's a season packed with a ton of major franchise returns, and fans have already seen a number of these series make their comebacks in just the last week.

Rent-a-Girlfriend is now a bit into its run for its second season, and with the anime's return means a new opening theme sequence. The opening from the first season really got a hold with fans thanks to its four main leads, and the second season opening seems to mirror this a bit with its presentation. There's going to be some debate as to whether or not it works as well as the first, and fans will likely debate it over the weeks. Titled "Secret Love Heart" as performed by CHICO with HoneyWorks, you can check out Rent-a-Girlfriend's new opening theme sequence for Season 2 below as spotted by @Seasonal_OPs on Twitter:

Kanojo, Okarishimasu 2nd Season OP pic.twitter.com/PVDXIIt7QQ — OPsSeasonal (@Seasonal_OPs) July 1, 2022

If you wanted to not only catch up with the first season and check out the new episodes as they air, Rent-a-Girlfriend is now streaming Season 2 with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season as such, "A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types!

The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year's… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya's feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their 'relationship' to the very core!" What do you think of Rent-a-Girlfriend's new opening theme sequence? How do you like it compared to the first season's opening? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!