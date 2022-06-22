Crunchyroll Reveals Summer 2022 Anime Lineup
Now that the final episodes of the Spring are beginning to air, it's time to look ahead at what is coming our way next as Crunchyroll has revealed their schedule of new releases for the Summer 2022 anime schedule! As the Spring cools down, fans are looking forward to a whole new wave of anime coming our way that looks just as competitive as the Winter and Spring schedules were. There are not only highly anticipated returns, but there are the premieres of new adaptations and some brand new projects looking to compete for your attention over the next few weeks and months ahead.
There are some pretty big releases this Summer headlined by franchises such as Classroom of the Elite, The Devil is a Part Timer!, Rent-A-Girlfriend, RWBY: Ice Queendom, and there are some curious originals making their premiere such as the first Kamen Rider anime, Fuuto PI, and the long anticipated returns of classic anime like The Prince of Tennis. Those are only some of the many offerings Crunchyroll has to offer for the Summer 2022 schedule, and you can check out a break down of releases below:
July 1st
- Rent-A-Girlfriend
- Lycoris Recoil
- Teppen!!!!!! Laughing 'til You Cry
July 2
- Engage Kiss
- Shoot! Goal to the Future
July 3
- YUREI DECO
- RWBY: Ice Queendom
- Utawarerumono Mask of Truth
July 4
- Classroom of the Elite II
July 5
- Dropkick on My Devil!!! X Season 3
July 6
- Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation
- Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World
- The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup
- My Stepmom's Daughter is My Ex
July 70comments
- The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting
July 8
- SHADOWS HOUSE 2nd Season
- Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer
- Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys!
July 9
- Black Summoner
July 11
- Orient
July 14
- The Devil is a Part Timer!! Season 2
July 22
- Obey Me! The Anime Season 2
- The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious
July 31
- Fuuto PI
Coming Soon
- My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs
- ODDTAXI In the Woods
- Dr. Stone Special Episode – RYUSUI
- The Girl From the Other Side
- TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You Special Episode
Which new Summer anime are you most excited to check out? Which of the new releases will be joining your watch queue over the Summer months? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!