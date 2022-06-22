Crunchyroll Reveals Summer 2022 Anime Lineup

Now that the final episodes of the Spring are beginning to air, it's time to look ahead at what is coming our way next as Crunchyroll has revealed their schedule of new releases for the Summer 2022 anime schedule! As the Spring cools down, fans are looking forward to a whole new wave of anime coming our way that looks just as competitive as the Winter and Spring schedules were. There are not only highly anticipated returns, but there are the premieres of new adaptations and some brand new projects looking to compete for your attention over the next few weeks and months ahead.

There are some pretty big releases this Summer headlined by franchises such as Classroom of the Elite, The Devil is a Part Timer!, Rent-A-Girlfriend, RWBY: Ice Queendom, and there are some curious originals making their premiere such as the first Kamen Rider anime, Fuuto PI, and the long anticipated returns of classic anime like The Prince of Tennis. Those are only some of the many offerings Crunchyroll has to offer for the Summer 2022 schedule, and you can check out a break down of releases below:

July 1st

Rent-A-Girlfriend

Lycoris Recoil

Teppen!!!!!! Laughing 'til You Cry

July 2

Engage Kiss

Shoot! Goal to the Future

July 3

YUREI DECO

RWBY: Ice Queendom

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth



July 4

Classroom of the Elite II

July 5

Dropkick on My Devil!!! X Season 3

July 6

Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation



Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World



The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup

My Stepmom's Daughter is My Ex

July 7

The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting

July 8

SHADOWS HOUSE 2nd Season

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer

Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys!

July 9

Black Summoner

July 11

Orient

July 14

The Devil is a Part Timer!! Season 2

July 22

Obey Me! The Anime Season 2

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious

July 31

Fuuto PI

Coming Soon

My Hero Academia Season 5 OVAs

ODDTAXI In the Woods

Dr. Stone Special Episode – RYUSUI

The Girl From the Other Side

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You Special Episode

Which new Summer anime are you most excited to check out? Which of the new releases will be joining your watch queue over the Summer months? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!