Rent-a-Girlfriend Creator Is Taking Their Obsession With One Character Too Far

Rent-a-Girlfriend is warming up for its comeback this Summer with the second season of the anime series, and fans have been wondering whether or not the series creator might have gotten too heated as their seeming obsession over the lead heroine Chizuru Mizuhara might have gone too far. Rent-a-Girlfriend's original manga series might have been a well enough success in its own right, but now it's an entirely different story thanks to the successful debut of its anime adaptation. Fans were thus introduced to the series' four main "girlfriends," and each of them has a huge dedicated fan base of their own.

As it turns out, series creator Reiji Miyajima is just as huge of a fan as Chizuru as fans of the series are. Then again, it's starting to appear to fans that it might be even more than that as the creator has shared some pretty unique art works that showcase Chizuru living alongside the creator as his own girlfriend. These works have placed the creator's art in some real world locations (including a few intimate situations), and thus has fans wondering whether or not these works have gone too far. You can check out a collection of them gathered by @AniNewsAndFacts on Twitter below to judge for yourself:

Chizuru is my Girlfriend, says Rent-a-Girlfriend author while



Reiji writes on twitter



"This girl is my beautiful girlfriend and her name is Chizuru Mizuhara. She is a very kind girl and she always forgives me in the end, even if she gets really mad at me afterwards." pic.twitter.com/DISTM2fPPU — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) June 22, 2022

While these seem like they go "too far," it's also in line with how many manga creators view their various characters. There have bene notable examples of romantic comedy works branching out in new ways thanks to their respective creators, so these particular works aren't the wildest thing. Especially when considering that they look as good as they do, and fits right into the entire theme of the series as Chizuru works as a rental girlfriend for the main protagonist of the series itself. While some might seem more intimate, it's likely just the creator being playful.

But it's also a playfulness that can be considered as "too far" for some such as the fans pointing out the nature of these latest artworks. For others, it's just fun new looks at Chizuru in different kinds of situations that fans might not get to see in the main work. As for that main work, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 will be streaming with Crunchyroll starting next month and you can catch up with the first season there as well.

How do you feel about Rent-a-Girlfriend's creator's tributes to Chizuru? Is this going too far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!