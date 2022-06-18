Rent-A-Girlfriend Hypes Season 2 With New Poster

Rent-A-Girlfriend is one of the many major anime franchises making their comebacks with new episodes this Summer, and the series is hyping up Season 2 of the anime with a special new poster bringing together all of the main faces fans will see in action! The official anime adaptation for Reiji Miyajima's original manga series was one of the few series that managed to hit during the Summer 2020 anime schedule, and this was pretty impressive considering that it was during the peak of the ongoing COVID pandemic and its resulting complications. Now the series is coming back for new episodes two years later.

Rent-A-Girlfriend will be kicking off Season 2 next month along with the rest of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and the series will see Kazuya navigating his way through many more fake and potentially real relationships that he got himself complicatingly wrapped up in during the first season of the series. This means the four lead heroines are making their return, of course, and they are the stars of the newest poster for Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 2 that you can check out below from the series' official Twitter account:

Premiering on July 1st in Japan, Crunchyroll has also confirmed they will be streaming Rent-A-Girlfriend's new season alongside its initial release. Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, and Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita are all set to return for the new episodes. The new opening theme for the series is titled "Himitsu Koi-Gokoro," as performed by CHICO with Honeyworks, and the new ending theme is titled "Ienai feat. asmi" as performed by MIMiNARI.

If you wanted to check out the series before the new season hits, you can find Rent-A-Girlfriend's first season now streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the anime as such, "Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. 'Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again.' Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears, 'You're Kazuya-kun, right?' A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!"

