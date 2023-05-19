Resident Evil: Death Island Receives Its Own Manga

The Resident Evil series is running high in 2023 thanks to the remake that once again followed former Raccoon City police officer Leon S. Kennedy in a European village gone horribly awry. This isn't the only appearance that Leon has this year, however, as Japan is preparing to give the film, Resident Evil: Death Island, its own theatrical release. To accompany the CG-animated movie that is arriving this July, Capcom and Kadokawa are teaming up for a manga adaptation of this film that many refer to as the "Resident Evil Avengers".

Resident Evil has found success both with its new entries such as Resident Evil: Village and its recent remakes, such as Resident Evil 4. While the series has taken the opportunity to introduce old and new characters to the mix in the fight against Umbrella and its legacy of bio-hazards, all the original characters haven't fought alongside one another in one game. With the arrival of Resident Evil: Death Island, fans of the zombie franchise will have the chance to see Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Rebecca Chambers taking on a new threat.

Resident Evil Manga

The new manga featuring Raccoon City's finest will be made available on Comic Hu's website. The official Twitter account for the Biohazard franchise, Japan's name for Resident Evil, posted new details when it comes to the adaptation that teams up some of the most recognizable faces in video game horror. Needless to say, whether it be through games, remake games, and/or movies, the Resident Evil series isn't going anywhere any time soon.

If you want to know more about this upcoming Resident Evil crossover, here's how Capcom describes the upcoming film, "D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit," a preview of the movie reads. "Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them."

Who has been your favorite Resident Evil character to date? Have you already shot your way through Resident Evil 4's Remake? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Resident Evil.