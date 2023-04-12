Resident Evil: Death Island Trailer Unites Fan-Favorite Characters for the First Time

The newest Resident Evil movie called Resident Evil: Death Island got a new trailer this week that features everyone's favorite characters all in one spot, and in some characters' cases, this is the first time that's happened. The trailer includes characters like Chris and Claire Redfield, Rebecca Chambers, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy all uniting to take on some new kind of horror centered around Alcatraz Island. The CG-animated film now has a release date, too, with the movie scheduled to be released on July 7th in Japan, though no worldwide release date has been confirmed just yet.

Resident Evil: Death Island technically centers around Leon once more, though from what we've seen in the trailer, there's probably going to be a moment or two for fans of each of the individual protagonists featured throughout the trailer. While we've seen many of them interact with each other in the past throughout different games and movies, this is remarkably the first time that we've seen Leon and Jill team up with one another. The first teaser trailer released back when the movie was announced confirmed that Jill would be in Death Island thanks to a quick look at the character when the trailer ended, though it was unclear if her and Leon would actually be meeting up or if they'd be pursuing separate storylines. This latest trailer confirms the former to be true.

A synopsis of the movie shared previously explains more of the hows and whys regarding this Avengers-like Resident Evil team-up Death Island features:

"D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit," a preview of the movie reads. "Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them."

An fan survey unrelated to the movie itself recently polled Resident Evil fans on their favorite characters. Leon, Jill, and Chris came out on top, in that order, so hopefully those fans who hold those characters in such high regard will see each of them and others have their moment in the movie.