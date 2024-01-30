Revolutionary Girl Utena Creator Announces New Manga

A new year is here, and there are tons of new manga projects on the horizon. It wasn't long ago Digimon announced its new manga, and now another famous name in the industry is gunning for a comeback. Saito Chiho has their eyes on the future, and the creator of Revolutionary Girl Utena is going to embrace this year with a new manga.

The update comes from Monthly Flowers as the magazine confirmed the big announcement. Saito will begin rolling out a new manga beginning in June. At this point, no name has been announced for the project, but all eyes are on Saito's next work. After all, the artist has a ton of series under their belt, and readers will never say no to more Saito.

Of course, the artist is keeping busy in the meantime. Saito may be known best for working on Revolutionary Girl Utena, but their career spans a long ways. Not long ago, Saito brought their series Kaguyaden to a close with 14 volumes, and the artist is still working on a gender-swap series titled Torikae Baya. There is a lot on Saito's plate these days, and it will get even fuller this June.

Now if you are not familiar with Saito, the 56-year-old artist got her debut decades ago. Their first published work was The Sword and the Mademoiselle, but Saito became a household name with manga readers in 1996. The year ushered in Revolutionary Girl Utena, a powerful magical girl fantasy that deals with everything from queer romance to surviving adolescence. In the past two decades, Revolutionary Girl Utena has been dubbed a literary classic by many, and it has been adopted by the LGBTQ community for its contemporary romance. So if you have never checked out Saito's masterpiece, we cannot recommend it enough.

Want to know more about Revolutionary Girl Utena? Don't worry! You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis: "Deeply depressed by her parent's death, grade-school girl Utena throws herself in a river but is rescued by a prince, thereby making Utena vow to become a strong and courageous prince."

What do you think about this update from Saito? Are you hoping to check out the artist's next project?