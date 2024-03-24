Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Trailer Released

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is returning for new episodes later this year, and has released the first look at what to expect from Season 3 with its first full trailer! Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has been one of the standout Isekai anime franchises due to the strength of the first two seasons of the anime so far, and things are only going to get more intense from the third season on. It's been in the works for quite a while, but thankfully it's now been confirmed to premiere later this Fall as we get closer to Season 3.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 previously announced it would be hitting some time this year, but the newest update from the Anime Japan 2024 event this weekend has confirmed it will be premiering this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. While there is currently no concrete release date for the new episodes as of the time of this publication, Re:Zero is celebrating this October premiere announcement with the first full trailer for Season 3. You can check out the trailer for Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 below:

How to Watch Re:Zero Season 3

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 will be premiering this October in Japan, but any international release plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with Re:Zero before it returns for Season 3 later this Fall, first two seasons of the anime and Frozen Bond OVA special now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They tease Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- as such:

"Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for..."

What do you think of the trailer for Re:Zero Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!