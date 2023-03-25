Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Confirms Season 3 With New Trailer

As the isekai genre continues to grow with new anime franchises hitting the medium, old favorites are continuing to drop new seasons to expand their stories. Re:Zero -Starting Life In Another World- is a big mover and shaker that falls in this category and this year's Anime Japan has confirmed that a third season is on the way. Luckily, on top of the confirmation, the anime franchise has dropped a new trailer to give fans a sneak peak at the upcoming episodes that bring back Natsuki Subaru and Emilia.

While Re:Zero Season 3 will once again bring fans back to the magical world that helped to make the isekai a success, the light environment hides a seedy underbelly as has been seen from the series so far. Luckily, the upcoming third season will have plenty of material to choose from as the light novel series, novel series, and manga have supplied Natsuki's story with some major beats over the years. With the new trailer and confirmation, the isekai hasn't revealed exactly when fans can expect season 3 to arrive though the return of the Re:Zero anime has been a long-awaited comeback.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Season 3-

The previous two seasons of the anime were produced by Studio White Fox, though it wasn't confirmed that they will be returning for the upcoming season. Like many other anime, Re:Zero was hamstrung thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, causing some delays when it came to the previous slate of installments. Needless to say, there should be quite a bit of groundswell following this announcement in both the isekai community and the anime community at large.

Here's how the streaming service describes the isekai, "Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for..."