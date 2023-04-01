Re:Zero Celebrates Season 3 With Special Art

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has announced that the highly requested Season 3 of the anime is now in the midst of production, and the original artist behind the Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- light novels is celebrating the upcoming Season 3 with some special art! Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- made some major shifts in Natsuki Subaru's life during the events of the second season, but the new episodes came and went without any word on whether or not the anime would continue. Luckily it was finally confirmed to be in production earlier this year.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 was officially announced to be in the works as one of Kadokawa's many projects now in the midst of production, but unfortunately there has yet to be any update on when the new season will actually finally make its debut. But to celebrate, original Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- series illustrator Shinichiro Otsuka went all out for Season 3 with some special art highlighting all of the characters coming our way next. Check it out below:

Re:Zero Season 3: What to Know

The Re:Zero anime has quite a lot to catch up on for those hoping to jump into the upcoming Season 3 of the anime when it finally hits. Thankfully there is still plenty of time to catch up with everything that has happened to Subaru over the two seasons so far, and you can find every Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the Re:Zero anime, they tease Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- as such:

"Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for..."

