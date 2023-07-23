Re:Zero Season 3 Shares New Poster

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is currently in the works at coming back to screens with Season 3 of the anime, and now fans have gotten an intense new look at what to expect from what's next with a cool new poster! Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- wrapped up its second season a couple of years ago following delays onset by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and was then followed by a special OVA project highlighting Emilia before the events of the series. But it's been some time since fans have gotten new material from the anime, and now we've got a new look at the next season.

After a couple of years of waiting following the end of the second season, it was confirmed earlier this Spring that Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 is now in the works but it has yet to be revealed when the new season of the series will actually release in full. But while a release window or date has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has given fans a tease of what kind of intense new stories are coming our way with a new poster. You can check it out below:

How to Catch Up With the Re:Zero Anime Ahead of Season 3

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 is now in the works for a release in the near future, but a release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. Details on its potentially returning studio, staff or voice cast have been revealed as of the initial announcements either. But that also means there's plenty of time to now catch up with the first two seasons and Re:Zero Frozen Bond OVA special now streaming with Crunchyroll.

As for what to expect from the Re:Zero anime, they tease Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- as such, "Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he's lost and confused in a new world where he doesn't even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she's looking for..."

