Toonami Exec Dishes New Details About Rick and Morty: The Anime

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on television, and it is getting ready to put anime in the spotlight. After all, it was announced earlier this year the franchise was developing its very own anime, and many were immediately curious about how Toonami would embrace the spin-off. But according to a new interview, Adult Swim will have more to do with the project than any other program.

The news comes from Jason DeMarco, one of the co-founders behind Toonami. The executive hit up Twitter recently to answer a slew of fan questions, and it was there Rick and Morty: The Anime came up. After being asked where the series would air, DeMarco admitted the anime will likely forego Toonami when it first airs.

"It may air on Toonami at some point, but the current plans are for it to air on Adult Swim proper, I believe," DeMarco shared. And as you can imagine, this program shift is interesting to note.

Rick and Morty is one of the biggest shows on U.S. television, and Adult Swim is thriving thanks to the series and its original programming. In the past, Rick and Morty's anime shorts have taken over Adult Swim at primetime, and it seems like the show's actual spin-off will do the same. This means Rick and Morty: The Anime will be available on TV to more people during a popular primetime block. If that doesn't make anime even more mainstream, then what will?

Of course, fans are not sure when Rick and Morty will bring its anime to fans. The spin-off was announced in May 2022, and director Takashi Sano is overseeing the anime. No firm timeline has been shared for its release, but if all goes well, Rick and Morty: The Anime might go live before 2024 rolls in.

