Rick and Morty's New Anime Series Will Release With English Subs

After showcasing some major surprise experimental anime shorts in the last couple of years to help celebrate the release of the fourth and fifth season, Adult Swim has announced that Rick and Morty will now be getting its own full anime series complete with English subtitles! The Rick and Morty franchise has been diving more and more into anime with not only major references making it into the animated series itself, but Adult Swim had worked with prominent anime directors and creators for a series of shorts that imagined what a full Rick and Morty anime series would look like. Now we're actually going to get one.

Rick and Morty: The Anime was officially announced to be in the works by Adult Swim ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery's special upfronts presentation and it was there that it was confirmed to be a new ten episode series directed by Takeshi Sano, the director behind the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Rick Meets God (Summer Meets Evil" anime shorts. And like those shorts, it's been confirmed by the SVP of Action and Anime, at Warnermedia, Jason DeMarco, that this new series will release in Japanese with English subtitles like those previous shorts.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Takeshi Sano returns from directing those previous shorts for the new ten episode Rick and Morty: The Anime now in the works for a release on Adult Swim and HBO Max. Produced by Telecom Animation Film like those previous shorts as well, this new series will be existing entirely on its own outside of the main canon from the original animated series. Much like the shorts had suggested, this new series will be a part of the massive Rick and Morty multiverse. Unfortunately, there has yet to be any word on a potential release date as of this writing.

Rick and Morty is also currently scheduled to return for Season 6 later this year, but Adult Swim has yet to reveal a release date or window for the new episodes just yet. That also means there is plenty of time to catch up, and you can find all five seasons of the animated series now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. As for the special anime shorts, they can now be found streaming with Adult Swim's YouTube channel and they break down as such:

