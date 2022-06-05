Stranger Things Season 4 Surprises With Rick and Morty Easter Egg

✖

Rick And Morty has become one of the most popular series on Adult Swim, with members of the Smith Clan even making their way to the latest Space Jam movie featuring Lebron James, so it's no surprise to see that the animated show is making its way to other series. Such is the case with Stranger Things on Netflix and its fourth season as it appears that Hawkins has one of the members of the Smith family hiding out within the borders of the town that is haunted by the Upside Down.

The Easter Egg in question takes place during the second episode of the fourth season of Stranger Things in which the band of young heroes currently living in Hawkins are looking for a certain "Rick" who has information in the video store in which Steve and Robin currently work. While the gang is luckily able to find the Rick that they are looking for, there is another name on the list that fans of the Adult Swim series will find as it appears that none other than Rick Sanchez has an account at Hawkins' Family Video.

Twitter User Burble Yuh was one of many Stranger Things fans on social media who were able to catch the Easter Egg in the fourth season's second episode, presenting a very "blink and you'll miss it" moment when it came to confirming that the small town in Indiana does in fact have a Rick Sanchez of its own:

RICK SANCHEZ IS FUCKING CANON IN STRANGER THINGS I'M LOSING MY MIND pic.twitter.com/Q4erJ0e2ya — burble (@burbleyuh) May 27, 2022

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season have already arrived on Netflix, with the final two installments of the season set to arrive this July. While the series didn't break up the latest season in half, the final episode is reportedly set to be around two and a half hours in length, making for quite the finale to the kids of Hawkins' latest battle in which they take on a spooky figure who is taking a page from Freddy Krueger in his reign of terror. Fans of Rick & Morty however still have yet to receive a release date for the sixth season of the surreal Adult Swim series.

What do you think of this hilarious Easter Egg that brings the Adult Swim series into the world of the Upside Down? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hawkins.