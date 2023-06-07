Rick and Morty: The Anime Release Window Surfaces

Rick and Morty has been through a lot in the past year. From a new season premiere to the drama involving co-creator Justin Roiland, the hit comedy has gone through the wringer. Still, there have been some positives on the horizon. The announcement of Rick and Morty: The Anime has kept fans across the world excited, and now we seem to have a release window for the series.

The update comes from Adult Swim itself as its branch in Canada worked with Corus Entertainment to share the company's impending shows. The press release, which can be found here, highlights a ton of shows coming to Canada through Corus Entertainment. It turns out Rick and Morty: The Anime is included in this roundup, and the press release says the show will debut this fall.

This is our first release window update on Rick and Morty: The Anime since we learned the show was aiming for a 2023 debut. It seems the fall will usher in the anime's debut in Canada, but for now, we have no word from the networks' American team. It is hard to imagine Rick and Morty: The Anime debuting in Canada by itself, so for now, fans are speculating the project will drop stateside this fall as well.

If you are not familiar with Rick and Morty: The Anime, you should know the animated Adult Swim show started to dabble in anime several years ago. Between March 2020 and November 2021, five Rick and Morty anime shorts were released to great acclaim. It didn't take long for Adult Swim to order a full-blown anime series under executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta. Now, we know the big show will debut this fall in Canada at minimum.

As for the mainline Rick and Morty series, all eyes are on its future following the removal of its co-creator Justin Roiland. The show most recently wrapped season six, and its team is hard at work on season seven. You can stream Rick and Morty on Max right now if you need to catch up on the comedy. And for more details, you can read the Adult Swim show's synopsis below:

"Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades."

