Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the works with Adult Swim, and not only can fans look forward to both new episodes of the original Adult Swim animated series along with a full anime spin-off, but the franchise has announced that Rick and Morty is getting its own manga too! Oni Press has announced in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and Adult Swim that a new Rick and Morty graphic novel will be giving the long running series a full manga makeover when Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty! hits shelves later this Fall.

Oni Press has been sharing all sorts of new Rick and Morty comics adventures over the years, but this will be giving the series a full makeover inspired by manga releases overseas. With Alissa M. Sallah (Weaboo) set as writer, JeyOdin (Hammer, Miles Away) set as the illustrator, and Christopher Crank (Crank!) as letterer, Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty! is touted as the first of new manga styled adventures for the duo. You can check out the cover art for Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty! below as shared via press release:

(Photo: Oni Press / Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products / Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty's Manga Debut: What to Know

"Rick and Morty has always skewered and elevated pop culture tropes through an irreverent lens, and Get in the Robot, Morty! takes on the beloved genre of mech-fighting manga with that characteristic sardonic flair," Senior Editor Bess Pallares began in an official statement for Rick and Morty: The Manga's announcement. "Fans of adult animation who've followed from Toonami's Midnight Run to Adult Swim's Rick and Morty are going to find characters, humor, heart, and of course bloody, outrageous battles they know and love in these pages."

Elaborating further, Pallares noted, "If anyone could make Gendo Ikari look like a reasonable parent, it's Rick Sanchez. Creating this book was a pop culture dream come true, and we plan to further sully the good name of manga with future volumes of Rick and Morty: The Manga, exploring more genres and storylines ready for a shakeup." Rick and Morty: The Manga Vol. 1 – Get in the Robot, Morty! will be hitting shelves in paperback on November 1, 2023.

How do you like the idea of Rick and Morty becoming a manga next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!