Rick and Morty: California Court Addresses Justin Roiland Case Dismissal

This week, reports went live confirming Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland was no longer facing a legal battle in California. Yesterday, the embattled creator took to Twitter to address the domestic violence case against him stemming from a 2020 incident. Now, a representative of the Orange County District Attorney's office has spoken out as to why the case against Roiland was dismissed.

"We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," Kimberly Edds shared with Variety. On Twitter, Roiland shared his take on the situation and described the legal situation as one "based solely on the world of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process."

For those who aren't up to date on the situation, Roiland's legal troubles came to light in January 2023 as NBC News revealed the creator was facing charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment. The charges were related to an incident in August 2020 involving an unnamed person who had once dated Roiland. Once reports of Roiland's arrest surfaced, the Internet sounded off with reactions, but those responses quickly became concerning.

A number of people, including those who have worked previously with Roiland, shared upsetting accounts of their time with the Rick and Morty co-creator. Some of these anecdotes alleged the creator of harassment and inappropriate work conduct. Many of these claims surfaced with alleged receipts including DMs from Roiland, and it was then companies began to distance themselves from Roiland. Adult Swim was the first as the network confirmed it was parting with Roiland on Rick and Morty. Other shows like Koala Man followed, and Roiland even resigned from his place at Squanch Games, a video game company he helped found.

Currently, there is no word on what Roiland's next plans will be. On Twitter, the creator said he does plan to move forward from his recent legal drama and prove himself to those who "were so quick to judge" him. "Now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name," Roiland shared.

Currently, all of the shows Roiland was working on prior to this ordeal plan to continue. Rick and Morty season 7 is on the horizon as the show's season 6 finale aired in December 2022. As for Koala Man and Solar Opposites, Hulu has confirmed its own plans for more seasons.

