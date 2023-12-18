Rick and Morty: The Anime Announces Release Window

Rick and Morty season seven is now done, but there is much more left for the hit series. Adult Swim is already working on the show's future as season eight has been in the works for some time. That's not even to mention Rick and Morty: The Anime. Yesterday, the original series posted its first teaser, and now we have learned when Rick and Morty: The Anime will go live.

The information comes from Adult Swim itself as the program released its first promo for Rick and Morty: The Anime. Despite initial reports touting a 2023 debut, this original anime is turning course. The new anime teaser confirms the Rick and Morty series will go live in 2024, but beyond that, the show's release window is wide open.

If you are not familiar with Rick and Morty: The Anime, you should know its history goes back to March 2020. The Adult Swim series went viral after it commissioned five shorts from Takashi Sano that turned Rick and Morty into an anime. Seeing how big the anime shorts became, Adult Swim ordered a full-blown anime, and Sano is set to oversee the much-anticipated series.

As for the anime's story, Rick and Morty: The Anime operates much the same as the original animated series. The show follows Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty as they undergo all sorts of adventures. Tano's vision for the anime explores all kinds of aesthetics, so Rick and Morty: The Anime promises to look impressive when it drops. If you want a taste of what's to come, you can find the original Rick and Morty anime shorts on YouTube right now.

This original anime is a surefire hit for Adult Swim, but it is far from the program's first foray. The program has put forward a few original anime titles by now including Blade Runner: Black Lotus. Right now, the Cartoon Network block is working on other originals like Lazarus with the creator of Cowboy Bebop. So as you can see, Rick and Morty is in great hands right now.

