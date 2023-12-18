Rick and Morty Team Breaks Down Season 7 Finale in New Video

Rick and Morty has officially brought Season 7's run to an end with Adult Swim as the final episode of the new season airing this past Sunday evening, and the team behind it all has opened up about everything that went down in that wild finale! With previous episodes already featuring some massive moments with Evil Morty's return to the series and Rick Prime's ultimate defeat, there had been a question over what could be coming in the finale. And as fans have seen, it was a deep dive into what makes Morty tick as it revealed his worst fears.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 10, "Fear No Mort," saw Morty jump into a Fear Hole as he was battling not only his fears of his adventures with Rick someday coming to their end, but what he means to Rick as a whole as well. It was an eye-opening character study for fans who have been sticking around for seven seasons, and series co-creator Dan Harmon, executive producers James Siciliano and Albro Lundy, writer Heather Anne Campbell, and director Eugen Huang broke down how they brought it all to life.

