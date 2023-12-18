Rick and Morty: The Anime Sneak Peek Clip Released

Rick and Morty Season 7 might have ended its run with the final episode airing with Adult Swim, but fans were treated to the first look at what's next with the sneak peek at Rick and Morty: The Anime! Following the successful release of a series of special anime shorts produced by Adult Swim, it was officially announced that this would continue with a full anime spin-off series written and directed by the same mind behind those anime shorts released a few years ago. Now as we fast approach its release in 2024, Adult Swim has dropped a new look at the Rick and Morty anime!

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be releasing on Adult Swim and Max some time in 2024, and while there has yet to be a concrete release date or window revealed for the new series as of the time of this writing, fans have gotten a new look at how it's coming along! As a special sneak peek clip aired during the Rick and Morty Season 7 finale, you can check out Rick and Morty: The Anime below as shared by @swimpedia on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Check out this sneak peek of Rick and Morty: The Anime, which is coming next year to #AdultSwim and #Max! pic.twitter.com/oJlggIEY4Z — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) December 18, 2023

What to Know for the Rick and Morty Anime

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. It will be a ten episode long series produced by Sola Entertainment, with Maki Nagano, Max Nishi, and Takenari Maeda serving as producers. Yu Kiyozono will serve as the animation producer, Yuuki Kakizoe as the assistant producer, Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou as executive producers, Arisa Matsuzawa as art director, and Makiko Kojima as color designer.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will also feature Sou Ki as CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi as special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi as composite director, Yoshihiro Kasahara as editor, Koichi Iizuka as sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica. Preparing for a release with Adult Swim and Max, Rick and Morty: The Anime will feature Japanese language audio and English subtitles.

What did you think of this newest look at Rick and Morty's new anime series? What are you hoping to see when it premieres? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!