Rick and Morty Season 5 Reveals Birdperson's SPOILER

Rick and Morty really shook things up for Birdperson with the newest episode of the series! Following the final episode of the fourth season leaving a major cliffhanger where Rick had stored the broken Birdperson (then brainwashed Phoenixperson) within his garage, the fifth season of the series finally followed up on this idea as the newest episode of the series saw Rick piecing Birdperson back together at last. But in doing so, he realized just how much mental trauma Birdperson had gone through and dove into his mind in order to bring back his former friend. All it took was one final hook.

Season 5 Episode 8 of Rick and Morty, "Rickturnal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," revealed that Birdperson had refused to return back to his body because of how much he had gone through since being killed by his former wife and turned into the robotic monstrosity Phoenixperson. He had refused Rick's pleas, but one thing that finally made him change his mind was that Rick had revealed to him that Birdperson actually had a child with Tammy.

The episode revealed the most about Rick and Birdperson's past together than we had ever gotten in the series yet as Rick continue to make his way through Birdperson's memories, and when he came across a set of memories that had been locked away by the Galactic Federation during his Phoenixperson brainwashing he had seen that Birdperson and Tammy had a baby that the federation hid from them.

When Birdperson initially refused to return to his body following Rick's pleas, Rick ends up telling him about his child to get him to come back to life. Upon returning to their bodies, Birdperson is a little angry at Rick because he realizes that Rick has hesitated to tell him about the child because it would mean that the two could not hang out with one another while Birdperson is a parent. This leaves them at a sore spot towards the episode's end.

As for Birdperson's and Tammy's child, it was revealed to be locked away in a Galactic Federation prison because their father was a terrorist This leaves quite a few more questions about how Birdperson and Rick's relationship will continue in future episodes, but maybe they'll be tackled with the hour long season finale coming this Fall. But what did you think of this Birdperson reveal? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!