Rick and Morty Fans React to Season 5's Surprising Death

Rick and Morty fans are still trying to wrap their heads around Season 5's major death in the newest episode! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series will be taking a break until the Fall before it returns for a hour length season finale, but it left fans on quite the huge cliffhanger. The rest of the season has been fairly light in terms of not only narrative ties between one another, but canonical shifts for the series as a whole. This all changed with Episode 8 as it saw Rick venture into Birdperson's mind to save him.

Not only did the episode answer some major questions about Rick and Birdperson's past as it explored Birdperson's memories, fans actually got some major reveals about Rick's past as well as it was revealed that his Beth is actually dead as his past self (formed through an amalgam of Birdperson's memories) accuses him of being one of the "creep" Ricks that lives with one of the "abandoned" versions of their dead daughter.

This could be a misdirect of some sort, but Rick doesn't deny it either and simply counters with saying it's "complicated" than that. Making matters even stranger is how he refers to Morty as a "hypothetical grandson," and fans are definitely wondering what this could all mean for the rest of the season when it returns from its hiatus.

