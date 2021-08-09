Rick and Morty Fans React to Season 5's Surprising Death
Rick and Morty fans are still trying to wrap their heads around Season 5's major death in the newest episode! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series will be taking a break until the Fall before it returns for a hour length season finale, but it left fans on quite the huge cliffhanger. The rest of the season has been fairly light in terms of not only narrative ties between one another, but canonical shifts for the series as a whole. This all changed with Episode 8 as it saw Rick venture into Birdperson's mind to save him.
Not only did the episode answer some major questions about Rick and Birdperson's past as it explored Birdperson's memories, fans actually got some major reveals about Rick's past as well as it was revealed that his Beth is actually dead as his past self (formed through an amalgam of Birdperson's memories) accuses him of being one of the "creep" Ricks that lives with one of the "abandoned" versions of their dead daughter.
This could be a misdirect of some sort, but Rick doesn't deny it either and simply counters with saying it's "complicated" than that. Making matters even stranger is how he refers to Morty as a "hypothetical grandson," and fans are definitely wondering what this could all mean for the rest of the season when it returns from its hiatus.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty dropping some major truth bombs about Rick's past, and let us know your thoughts! Do you think the Beth we know is just an "abandoned Adult Beth"? Is Beth really and truly dead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Wait, What Was That???
other rick: “you’re one of those that live with a version of our dead daughter”
me: #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/n7CZft7i6d— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 9, 2021
Oh Geez is Right!
“You live with a version of our dead daughter”
So BETH is not Rick’s REAL daughter? Geez #rickAndMorty— Traveling Auntie 🧙🏽♀️ 🇬🇾 (@UglyCalifornia) August 9, 2021
Season 5 Just Got Real
#RickandMorty— Nick (A Coco Bandicoot fan) (A Lumity fan) (@ShoryukenF) August 9, 2021
So OG Beth is dead. This episode got real. pic.twitter.com/u21mSkvHpS
What Does it All Mean?
So Rick's daughter is dead but wait, does that mean that he never had grandchildren? #rickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/46oJuAXgFq— Alba (@Redgirl013) August 9, 2021
We Need Answers!
Spoiler Alert
Did….did past Rick call Rick C-137’s Beth a version of his dead daughter?! What was that?! @RickandMorty I need answers #rickandmorty— ‧͙⁺˚*･༓☾ꪖડꫝꫀ𝕣 (אש)☾༓･*˚⁺‧͙ (@transthrAsher) August 9, 2021
How Dare They!
They really just through in “dead daughter” like nobody would care #Rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/EZxtj1MKZ0— Syd👽🛸🪐 (@Sydsydbizarre) August 9, 2021
Some Major Truth Bombs
still thinking about Memory Rick dropping these two bombs last night:
“You live with a version of our dead daughter.”
Morty is a “hypothetical grandson.”#RickandMorty— Stephanie Chronopoulos (@Stephapoulos) August 9, 2021
So Many New Questions!
Rick finally rescues Birdperson in an excellent episode of #rickAndMorty One question gets answered while 3 more pop up!
1. The aliens told Rick that killing them won’t bring her back.
2. Something happened to the original Beth.
3. Rick said that he loves Birdperson. pic.twitter.com/prSeVLTYTT— Daniel Kisel (@batmaninarkham) August 9, 2021
What a Cliffhanger...
How are they gonna hit us with "hypothetical grandson" and "a version of our dead daughter" then take a month off before the season finale? #RickandMorty— Aspersion Caster (@AspersionCaster) August 9, 2021
Now, What's Next?
The timeline is slowly getting there I see.
Yes Beth is dead. Yes everything we know is a lie. And yes we already knew everything we already knew was a lie. And yes. This show has no business being this mf good. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/4h4AB2H485— bealoose (@Bealoose_) August 9, 2021