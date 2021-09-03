Rick and Morty's Christopher Lloyd Promo Almost Had Daniel Radcliffe as Morty

✖

It turns out that Adult Swim's special Rick and Morty teaser with Christopher Lloyd almost featured Daniel Radcliffe as Morty! As part of the lead up to Season 5's final two episodes making their premiere this upcoming Sunday, Adult Swim debuted a cool video featuring Lloyd as a live-action take on Rick Sanchez with IT's Jaeden Lieberher as his Morty. Imagining it as part of the C-132 universe, this sparked all kinds of fervor from fans as they all suddenly want this live-action version to be very real. But it could have been really different.

SVP of Action and Anime with Warnermedia and Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco took to Twitter to share the cool new promo and revealed some fun details about how it all came together. The most surprising new fact was that Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter, Miracle Workers) was DeMarco's first choice for this live-action take on Morty before Radcliffe had turned it down. DeMarco then hilariously called it a "wise" decision. You can check out the cool promo below:

"I originally wanted Daniel Radcliffe as Morty, because I know he’s a huge fan," DeMarco explained, "[B]ut he (wisely) turned us down. A wise man. It was an idea that sounded good on paper but wouldn’t have worked at all." DeMarco also confirmed that this is the last of these live-action efforts for now, but also has nothing but positivity towards Lloyd and Liberher's work on set as the fan favorite Adult Swim duo.

This work with Christopher Lloyd works on several different levels. Not only is Lloyd an inspired choice for a live-action Rick Sanchez, but it effectively goes full circle as it's well known that Rick and Morty was first conceived as a parodical take on Back to the Future (even going as far as to name itself after a play on that franchise's central duo, Doc and Marty). But with the fifth season soon coming to an end, fans wouldn't mind seeing this version of the series more someday.

Rick and Morty Season 5 comes to an end on Adult Swim this Sunday, September 5th starting at 11:00PM EST with the final two episodes, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall" and "Rickmurai Jack." But what did you think of this newest promo? Would Daniel Radcliffe make a good Morty? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!