Rick and Morty Debuts New Season 5 Finale Footage With Emotional Music Video

Rick And Morty turned a lot of heads earlier when it revealed a new promotional commercial that brought in Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd as the titular Rick Sanchez, and hot on the heels of the short, Adult Swim has released a new music video that gives Adult Swim fans a much more in-depth look into the world of the finale of Season Five. With the current season seeing the Smith Family dealing with decoys, Mr. Nimbus, and renegade turkeys looking to take over the world, these latest adventures are definitely some of the wildest that have appeared in the Cartoon Network series.

One of the biggest aspects of Rick And Morty isn't just the surreal adventures that the grandfather and grandson team find themselves on when it comes to travelling through space and time, it's also worked as a character study for these characters that will often be quite emotional. This season alone saw Morty dealing with his heart being broken by an analogy for Captain Planet in Planetina, and Rick dealing with his friendship with Bird Person that explored the past of the mad scientist and one of his best friends. With the new preview for the upcoming season five finale, it seems as though both Rick and Morty will be going through some emotional turmoil as the mad scientist decides to replace his grandson with two crows.

Adult Swim, on top of sharing this new music video which you can watch above, also revealed a new image that features a far more magical looking Rick as he is joined by his new partners that he is bringing by his side following Morty's "sin" of using Rick's teleporting gun one times too many:

It’ll all make sense Sunday pic.twitter.com/hmI73PrJGX — adult swim (@adultswim) September 2, 2021

While this upcoming Sunday might be the first half of the finale for Rick And Morty's fifth season, the creative minds behind the franchise are already working on both seasons six and seven, while also stating that fans won't have to wait long before they see the Smith family return.

Are you hyped for the upcoming finale of Rick And Morty? Do you think this latest journey will destroy the relationship between the grandfather and grandson team? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.